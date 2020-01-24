HPD checking guns found in rubble; how suspect Hanel may have gotten one

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department confirms multiple firearms were recovered in the rubble of the home where the suspect Jerry Hanel lived.

HPD also said it had no indication of any firearms being registered to anyone living in that home, but it is checking the serial numbers of the guns found to find out who they may have belonged to.

One possibility, according to a friend of Hanel’s landlord Lois Cain, is the guns could have belonged to Cain’s late husband.

“She owned some of her husband’s guns, and to my knowledge they were locked up in a case under a bed,” said Janice Morrow. “He collected guns or has some older guns, so she had those.”

Representative Chris Lee said right now there isn’t a way to track what happens to guns after a registered owner dies or leaves the state.

“While we do have fairly strong laws preventing gun violence here in Hawaii, there are definitely still loopholes that allow people to get and acquire firearms by accident,” said Lee.

He said they have databases of registered guns, databases for when a gun is stolen and databases for when they’re used in crimes. However, lawmakers should consider creating a database to find out who guns may eventually get handed off to.

“Clear accountability needs to be in place to ensure people are aware of what they have,” said Lee. “That they have the training or that they can safely offload them to law enforcement or sell them.”

He said this is one loophole lawmakers need to follow up on.

“We should be looking to make sure that there are checks and requirements in place to prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands,” said Lee.

The Honolulu Police Department hasn’t said how long it will take to find out who the guns belong to. KHON has also inquired if Cain’s late husband had the guns registered to him. This story will be updated once HPD responds.