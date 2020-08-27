HPD busts illegal game room in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A gambling bust in Waikiki was made on Tuesday night, Aug. 25.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to the Honolulu Police Department, an illegal game room was operating out of an apartment on Kuhio Avenue.

(Courtesy of the Honolulu Police Department)

On Tuesday night, officers from the Waikiki Crime Reduction Unit and Narcots/Vice Division executed a search warrant. They recovered devices, drugs and case from inside.

If you have a drug or gambling tip, call HPD’s 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.

Latest Stories on KHON2