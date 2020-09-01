HPD busts illegal game room in Aiea

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) seized over a dozen gambling machines last week in a raid on an illegal game room within an Aiea home.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

HPD says cash was also recovered from the scene.

A 55-year-old man was arrested for gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices.

Six others were also cited for violating Mayor Caldwell’s emergency order that prohibits social gatherings.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.

Latest Stories on KHON2