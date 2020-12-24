HPD busts game room in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested a 35-year-old male and seized over a dozen gambling machines from two illegal game rooms in the Kalihi-Palama area on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Cash and drugs were also seized during the bust, police say. The 35-year-old man was arrested for gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices.

Nine individuals were also cited for violating Mayor Caldwell’s emergency order.

The District 5 Crime Reduction Unit executed search warrants with assistance from the Narcotics/Vice Division and Specialized Services Division.

Call the Narcotics/Vice hotline at 808-723-3933 to report illegal gambling.