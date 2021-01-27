HPD asks public to be mindful after stranger approaches 11-year-old boy in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is warning the public to pay attention to their surroundings after reporting that an 11-year-old boy was approached by a stranger in a vehicle in Kapolei on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Police say, the boy was at a Kapolei Parkway crosswalk on his bicycle when he was approached by a female in a blue Honda van. The driver then told the boy that his mother asked her to pick him up, according to police.

(1/2) Child Reports Being Approached by Stranger in Kapolei



The boy then ignored the woman and rode his bicycle back home before telling his mother about the incident.

HPD reminds everyone to be mindful of their surroundings when walking, jogging and biking, and to call 911 to report suspicious activity.