HPD asking public to help locate missing Oregon visitor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sara Morson who is visiting from Oregon.

Morson last made contact with friends on Monday, January 13, at approximately 2:30 p.m. stating she was going hiking on a Hawaii Kai area trail.

Morson is an avid hiker but has not returned home and there has not been any contact with her since.

Morson is described to be around 5’5” and weighs 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue or gray tank top, dark shorts, maroon backpack, and athletic shoes.

Family and friends are very concerned for her safety and well-being. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.