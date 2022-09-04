HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two witnesses said they saw a man enter the Honolulu Fire Department building in Nanakuli and get inside a parked car on HFD property.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that the incident took place on Friday, Sept. 2 around 11:38 p.m.

HFD members said once they found out there was someone in the building they exited the building but the suspect stayed in the vehicle.

According to police records the suspect is a 57-year-old man.

HPD said that HFD detained him until police arrived at the scene.

The suspect was released pending investigation.