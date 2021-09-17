HPD continues to search for a purse-snatching suspect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police are seeking help to find a purse-snatcher, a young male, possibly 18 to 20 years old, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and around 120 to 140 pounds.

The suspect snatched a bag from a victim while she was crossing the street in the Keeaumoku area, on Sept. 2.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to HPD, after grabbing the victim’s bag, the purse-snatcher jumped into a light blue, four-door Toyota Echo car, with the license plate number DP359A.

If you have any information on this case, please call HPD at (808) 529-3111.