Tree branch on Oahu Ave. leans against power line; HECO uses extinguisher to prevent blaze

MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department announced the closure of Oahu Avenue from Halelena Place to Anuenue Street around 9:06 a.m. on Friday morning due to sparking power lines.
A Hawaiian Electric (HECO) spokesperson said a 12-inch branch had leaned against a power line and caused sparks to rain down, but did not prompt any power outages.
HECO said, the branch did not come crashing down but instead “drooped down and leaned against” the power line.
The branch was still smoking when KHON2’s crew arrived and personnel used a fire extinguisher several times to keep the tree from catching fire.
Oahu Avenue was reopened by 11:00 a.m. Friday.