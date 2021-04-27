HPD announces continuation of sobriety checkpoints on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) will be setting up impaired driver checkpoints at various locations and times around Oahu between May 1 and June 30.

HPD says the checkpoints are part of the department’s ongoing effort to reduce traffic deaths and injuries.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The checkpoints may also be operational during Memorial Day and King Kamehameha Day.

According to HPD, officers have been continuously conducting impaired driver checkpoints every week from September 2020 and will continue to do so through September 2021 as part of the federal

“52/12” sobriety checkpoint program.

HPD took to twitter to share the amount of citations issued for speeding in the month of April.

A total of 372 citations were issued for speeding and 87 citations were issued for excessive speeding between April 8 and April 22.

“Seven drivers were arrested for excessive speeding and three were arrested for impaired driving,” reported HPD while urging drivers to slow down.