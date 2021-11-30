HPD: 72-year-old struck by vehicle dies after lying in roadway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported the male pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle traveling on Nimitz Highway has died after suffering injuries to his head and body.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

According to HPD, a 36-year-old man in a BMW station wagon was going in the westbound direction on Nimitz Highway. He then apparently hit the pedestrian east of the Kekaulike Street intersection.

Police said the 72-year-old pedestrian was lying in the roadway of the marked crosswalk for unknown reasons when the collision happened.

Honolulu EMS also responded and transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital in critical condition where HPD reported he later succumbed to his injuries and died. The 36-year-old driver of the BMW was not injured and stayed at the scene.

HPD also reported that speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver; however, it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors for the pedestrian. The investigation is ongoing.

This incident marked the 40th traffic fatality on Oahu in 2021, compared to 48 at the same time in 2020.