HPD: 3 officers assaulted by teenage boy while arresting his ‘friend’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assaulting three law enforcement officers Saturday evening in Makiki.

According to police, an officer was placing a woman under arrest for a separate incident when he was allegedly punched in the face by the teen who was apparently her friend.

A second officer, who was assisting the first officer with the arrest, was also reportedly headbutted and punched by the same assailant.

HPD says a third officer, who was on scene as well, was kicked by the suspect while trying to place him into a police vehicle.

All three officers were treated at a hospital for their injuries and later released.

The 17 year old remains in police custody and an investigation is ongoing.

