HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported a single vehicle collision on Friday, July 22 involving three 17-year-olds on Old Saddle Road.

Police said the teens car was heading east when a right hand turn failed and drove off the road. The car then hit a dirt embankment, rolled multiple times and ejected the driver.

The driver was transported to Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital and was pronounced dead around 12:51 p.m., according to police officials.

Two other 17-year-olds in the vehicle were also injured. They received treatment at the same hospital and were said to be in stable condition.

Police said it is believed that speed was a factor in the crash and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.