HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a motor vehicle collision around 2:52 p.m. on Friday, August 5.

HPD has closed Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction near Liliha Street due to the collision.

HPD said an accident happened and someone has a minor injury to their leg.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are currently investigating.