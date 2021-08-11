How you can volunteer to help restore Waimea Valley’s natural forest

WAIMEA VALLEY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Did you know you can volunteer at Waimea Valley?

Organizers say during the coronavirus pandemic, when they were not getting a lot of tourists, they relied heavily on their community of volunteers.

Richard Pezzulo with Waimea Valley said they are hard at work restoring the forest and needed all the help they could get.

“We offer a number of ways where the community can help support us because we couldn’t rely on tourist anymore,” said Pezzulo. “So, one of those ways was from planting a tree for $30 to plant a tree.”

Right now, the Waimea Valley conservation team is planting native Hawaiian trees to bring balance and restore the forest along with removing non-native invasive plants.

Each tree costs $30 and comes with options. You can either let one of their team members plant it for you, or sign up for a day hike and forest restoration where you plant the tree and other trees yourself.

“It was helping us generate income during COVID, and it was helping continue with our native reforestation efforts,” said Pezzulo.

Currently, they have opportunities for both groups and individuals to join their volunteer team and help this beautiful valley thrive.

For more information on ways to get involved click here.