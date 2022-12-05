HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division announced its plans to begin recycling programs in Hilo and Kailua-Kona in 2022 and 2023 for electronics.

The events in Hilo will take place at Mr. K’s Recycle & Redemption on Dec. 10, 2022 and Jan. 14, 2023. Mr. K’s is located at 815 Kino‘ole St.

Another set of events will take place in Kailua-Kona at the Kona Crossroads Shopping Center in their parking lot on Dec. 17, 2022 and Jan. 21, 2023.

The hours for all of these events are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The events are free and open to the public whether businesses, private citizens, non-profits or government agencies.

Items that will be accepted are:

computers desktops tablets laptops

printers

fax machines

computer peripherals keyboards mice



TVs and monitors CRT plasma LCD LED

uninterruptible power supply systems [UPS]

mobile phones

landline phones

digital cameras

VCRs

DVD players

stereo components — no speakers

Officials said that no other electronics will be accepted at these events.

While private citizens need not schedule an appointment, businesses, non-profits and other agencies will need to contact Mr. K’s Recycle & Redemption at 808-969-1222 to schedule a time for drop off in order to participate.

Also, each business, non-profit and other agencies have a strict limit of one pallet.