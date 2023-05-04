May 4 is known as Star Wars Day or May the 4th, referencing the Star Wars movies and many in Hawaii will have the chance to celebrate.

The phrase “May the force be with you” has been said throughout the nine movies in the Skywalker saga and is known globally.

The first Star Wars movie was released in 1977 with movies continuing to be filmed today.

In Star Wars, the force is powerful energy Jedis use for good in the galaxy. However, if they choose the dark side, the force is used for evil.

This famous phrase was used as a form of wishing someone good luck or similar to saying Godspeed, according to dictionary.com.

Star Wars fans also celebrate their love of these movies on the sixth of May. Fans refer to this day as “revenge of the sixth,” which is a nod to the movie Revenge of the Sith.

Celebrating in Hawaii

Throughout the years there have been events to celebrate Star Wars on May fourth such as library readings, game shows and movie nights.

The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra has also held a concert performance of Star Wars: A New Hope in 2020 and Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back in 2022.

There have also been many Hawaii themed Star Wars items made such as a stormtrooper sticker with a lei on its helmet and a sticker of a millennium falcon sea turtle.

This year Consolidated Theatres is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the premiere of the original movie “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.”

Consolidated Theatres is airing this movie through the week. Click here for air times