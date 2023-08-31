HONOLULU (KHON2) — A $95 million dollar grant from the federal government will help improve Hawaii’s electric grid and hopefully prevent another catastrophe.

While the money will be spent by Hawaiian Electric, officials said there will be strict oversight from state and federal agencies.

The funding approved by the U.S. Department of Energy was announced by President Joe Biden saying the $95 million is on the way to help harden Hawaii’s electric grid. And while the money has been awarded to Hawaiian Electric, officials said the company will need approval on how it’s spent.

“It’s gotta agree specifically with the federal government about how it’s going to spend the money under the terms of the grant. This is also subject to approval at the state level by the Public Utilities Commission,” said Congressman Ed Case, who is with the House Committee on Appropriations.

He says the key is to make sure that the money goes to the areas of greatest risk and at greatest need.

“Clearly they have to be thinking about the causes of the Lahaina tragedy, and why it happened, where are the weaknesses, why and how to prevent it from happening elsewhere,” said Case.

A spokesperson with the Department of Energy says, “The Department will negotiate a funding agreement with Hawaiian Electric as a next step and will work with HECO on how and when the funds are spent.”

HECO had actually applied for the grant well before the Maui fires and had proposed a resiliency plan which includes replacing poles with fire-resistant materials; replacing poles and conductors on high priority transmission lines including two on Maui; and putting some power lines underground.

The plan is to make improvements statewide. Case adds that the $95 million will not nearly be enough so the Congressional delegation has more work to do.