HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane season is just around the corner for Hawaii residents which is a time to be prepared for substantial rainfall, flooding and possible damage to belongings due to severe weather.

RiskFactor, a tool created by the nonprofit First Street Foundation, allows you to put in your address, and gives your residence a ranking from 1-10 about how likely it is to be impacted by flood water or wildfires in the next 30 years.

To determine flood risk, you either enter in your address, city or zip code and the website assesses the risk, calculating if the risk for flooding is minor, moderate, major, severe or extreme.

“First Street Foundation’s mission is to address the asymmetry in access to high-quality climate change data by quantifying and communicating America’s environmental risks so that everyone can make informed decisions for the future,” RiskFactor’s website reads.

The website goes into detail about its metrics used to determine homes’ risk factors for both floods and fires. It also expands on why environmental changes make floods and wildfires more likely to happen over the course of 30 years.

According to their findings a changing environment means higher seas, new weather patterns and stronger storms. As the atmosphere warms, there is more evaporation and more water available when it rains.

Warmer atmosphere means warmer oceans which is a recipe to cause more hurricanes and offshore storms.

To see how vulnerable your home is to flooding head to RiskFactor’s website and input your address.