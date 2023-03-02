HONOLULU (KHON2) — Historically, the Prince Kuhio Parade has been held in Waikiki, recognizing where the prince once lived.

Dre Kalili, Pres. Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs said, “He helped set up the national parks here in Hawaii. He got some funding for critical transportation infrastructure like Honolulu Harbor, Kalanianaole Highway, which bears his name and just all sorts of things like setting up the county government. So the celebration is important just so we remember and acknowledge all the things he did and all the things that are part of his legacy.”

But this year, the parade will march through Kapolei, home to the largest concentration of Hawaiian homesteads in the state.

Kalili continued, “So we wanna bring the celebration to the center of that community where the homesteads are the result of the work he did in, in Washington DC in establishing the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. So we’re bringing the celebration to them rather than have them come to Waikiki.”

The two-mile parade route begins at Kapolei Hale, continues along Kapolei Parkway, and will end at Ka Makana Alii.

Mehana Hind, Sr. Advisor, CNHA said, “It is gonna be a very festive event and we hope that the community comes out, stands all along the sides and supports, you know, supports each other.”

The parade will be held at 5 p.m. to beat the heat.

And in another first, the parade is being aired live on KHON on March 25, allowing others the chance to celebrate the Prince’s legacy.

KHON2 will air the statewide live broadcast from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., as well as an encore broadcast on KHII on Sunday, March 26 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The parade will also be live-streamed on our website and YouTube.

Hind added, “We got through the last two years. Everybody now let’s come out, let’s celebrate, let’s, um, celebrate community, let’s celebrate our prince.”