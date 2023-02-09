HONOLULU (KHON2) — With power outages across Oahu and Maui, you should know how to protect yourself and what to do in case your power goes out too.

According to Hawaiian Electric, when high winds come they can oftentimes push trees into power lines and poles.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

If you see any downed or damaged power lines, HECO said to assume they are dangerous and energized and stay at least 30 feet away.

And if you are experiencing a power outage, unplug devices and major appliances to prevent a power surge.

Alan Yonan, Hawaiian Electric Communications said, “We advise people to you know. Tie down any loose object, you know, anything like potted plants, lightweight furniture, anything that might get blown.”

If it falls on your car, stay where you are until help comes. But if you must get out, jump free of the car, hopping with both feet together so that your body clears the car before touching the ground.

Once you are clear of the car, shuffle with both feet on the ground at least 30 feet away.

Alan continued, “If you have, you know, debris in your yard, like tree branches, we advise folks to secure those.”

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

To report power lines call the 24/7 Trouble Line at 1-855-304-1212.

Call 911 if anyone is injured.