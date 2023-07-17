Hot and humid weather is pretty much a way of life in Hawaii during the summer months, but a series of heat waves is bringing dangerous and sweltering weather to parts of the U.S. This is not great news, considering that last summer was the third-hottest summer in the last 128 years, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.



An extreme heat event is a series of days where the temperature is much hotter than average for a particular time and place. It is deadly and kills more people than any other weather event, according to the American Red Cross. Climate change is leading to more frequent heat waves that are more severe and last longer.



While we have trade winds that help to cool us off in Hawaii, it can still get pretty humid during the summer months and it can be downright miserable and sometimes dangerous if you don’t have air conditioning.



So it’s a good time to review some safety tips by the American Red Cross that will help to keep you and your family safe during a heat wave or just plain old hot and humid weather.



STAY CONNECTED

Check in at least twice a day with your elderly parents, grandparents, elderly neighbors and friends, especially if they live alone and/or have chronic health conditions. Ask them: Are they drinking enough water? Do they have air conditioning? Do they know how to keep cool? Are they showing any signs of heat-related illnesses?



If someone is showing symptoms of heat exhaustion (when one loses excess amounts of water and salt, typically from sweating), or heat stroke (a medical emergency), seek emergency medical care immediately.

STAY HYDRATED

Drink tons of fluids. You shouldn’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Also, the Red Cross recommends avoiding sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.

Although we long for an iced cold beverage when we are parched, be careful, as icy drinks may cause stomach cramps.



Be sure to replace the salt and minerals that you are losing when sweating heavily. A sports drink that includes electrolytes and snacks can replace the salt and minerals that you lose while your body sweats to cool off.

If you’re on a low-salt diet, have high blood pressure, diabetes or other chronic conditions, be sure to talk to your doctor before having a sports beverage.



Don’t forget about your pets! They, too, need lots of fresh water to stay hydrated. Be sure to place their water bowls in a cool, shady area.

OBVIOUSLY, STAY COOL

Remain indoors, preferably with the air conditioning on as much as possible.



Did you know fans can be more dangerous than helpful? Do not use an electric fan indoors if the indoor temperature is higher than 95 degrees. According to the American Red Cross, using a fan can do more harm than good when the indoor temperature is hotter than your body temperature. The hot air circulated by the fan may cause your body to gain instead of lose heat. Instead, turn your attention to hydrating yourself, taking a cool shower or bath to bring your body temperature down, and draw the curtains and blinds to shut out the sun and heat. Move to an air-conditioned room or a public space with a/c.



Wear appropriate clothing for heat such as lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.



Try not to use your stove, and especially your oven which can heat up your home even more.



If you must be outdoors, schedule outdoor work and activities very carefully. Try to schedule your outdoor time in the morning or evening hours, when it’s cooler. Select shady areas and if that’s not possible, rest often in the shade to allow your body to cool down.



Here’s your chance to have a legitimate excuse to not exercise! The Red Cross recommends cutting down on physical exertion and exercise during extreme heat.



Wear sunscreen that is labeled “broad spectrum” or UVA/UVB protection when outdoors. Wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses also help protect you from the strong, summer sun.









