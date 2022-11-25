HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is no secret. Hawaii is one of the most expensive states in which to live in the US. With the holidays right around the corner, here are tips on how to shop on a budget.

It costs a pretty penny to make ends meet here in the islands.

Inflation in Hawaii’s urban areas is estimated to increase 6.3 percent this year and go up another 3.2 percent in 2023 according to the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization’s (UHERO) latest report. So, it’s no surprise consumers are looking for ways to stretch their dollar for the holidays.

Shopper Jena Andres said being conscious about the budget is really important to her and her family of five.

“Obviously, we’re here today for black Friday,” Andres said. “So we’re banking on the deals as much as we can, 40 percent to 50 percent off.”

Nick and Shea Horschler, who were out shopping with their four-month-old twins and four-year-old son, said they also look for sales.

“With three kids, you have a lot to pay for,” Shea said.

“And the dollar doesn’t got as far as it used to,” Nick added.

Nick said he also tries not to let his wife shop alone.

Shea laughed and agreed it’s best if she doesn’t shop solo.

According to Roseann Freitas from the Better Business Bureau, if you are on a budget and want to shop for the holidays, the first thing you need to do is plan ahead.

“Make the list of items you want to buy and who you want to buy for. Come up with what you want to spend on that item; then start going through the sales flyers and certain promotions to determine what store has that best price,” Freitas explained.

Then she said you need to stick to that budget.

Shopper Rebecca Pestano said she tries try to look for deals online prior to going to shop.

“So we’re not just going in the shop and buying everything we see,” Pestano explained.

According to Freitas, comparing prices is important to ensure you’re really getting a deal.

“Because one store might say something is 70 percent off this, and it’s off of their full price. However, their full price may have really been inflated and their sales price is really the same as another company,” Freitas said.

Make sure to also ask about return & exchange policies and any repair or warranties needed for the item that can increase the cost.

And Freitas said it’s important to write down what you buy.

“Keep track of it as you purchase it. So that you’re always making sure you’re within that budget,” she explained.

Above all Freitas said, don’t spend more than you have. If you stay within that, it’s going to help you come January when those bills start coming in.