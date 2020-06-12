How to save money while using AC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With people spending more time at home and summer quickly approaching, it’s safe to say AC units across the islands will be working harder.

Of course, everyone wants to save money on electricity, and there are ways to do that while running your AC.

It’s a sound you’ll be hearing more of as the islands heat up for summer.

But there are some things you can do to minimize your electricity bill all while keeping your home cool.

“With the dirty filter and blower wheels, it will cause a restriction within your airflow, causing the unit to run harder to maintain that set temperature you’re trying to get your room to cool down to,” said ADMOR HVAC Technical Service Advisor Ryan Miguel.

Miguel says filters should be cleaned bimonthly.

“With that, you can just remove it, and wash it off with water, hand wash and just air dry.”

You also want to make sure the blower wheel is clean.

“Where the bottom of the AC unit, where the air comes out of, that’s our blower wheel, you would need to really shine a flashlight into the section of the unit to see if there is mold or algae build-up.”

And if you have an outside unit, “You want to make sure your condensing unit is clear of debris like grass leaves, plastic bags, whatever would get caught in there, cause that also would restrict the air flow.”

Miguel says to also make sure nothing is blocking your AC, or it will have to work longer and harder, and that means your electricity bill could go up.”

So as it gets hotter, remember:

“If you clean it on a regular basis, they’ll have a lot longer life for their system, they’ll get better air quality and keep their electricity costs down.”

