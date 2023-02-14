HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tuesday, Feb. 14 is recognized as National Organ Donor Day according to the National Calendar.

Thousands and thousands of people across the country have either been on an organ donor list or have received organs from generous donors from that list.

National Organ Donor Day focuses on organs, tissues, marrow, platelets and blood getting donated to those in need.

Choosing to be an organ donor saves lives and holds a great impact on the person in need of a new organ and their family members.

According to National Calendar, every two seconds there is someone in the United States who needs blood, which translates to more than 41,000 daily donations.

Organs that can be donated:

heart

kidneys

pancreas

lungs

liver

intestines

hands

face

cornea

skin

heart valves

bone

blood vessels

connective tissue

bone marrow

stem cells

umbilical cord blood

peripheral blood stem cells

Legacy of Life Hawaii is a nonprofit organization and report being the only organization in Hawaii federally designated to recover organs and tissue for transplant.

The non-profit works closely with island hospitals to have a better understanding of their specific needs.

Their mission is to save and enhance lives through recovering organs and tissue for transplant; encourage organ donation through community outreach and education; and honor and support organ donors and their families.

For more information on how to sign up, should you want to be an organ donor, you can head to the Legacy of Life Hawaii’s website.