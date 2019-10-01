How to protect your motorcycle from thieves

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Surveillance cameras caught thieves in the act of stealing a motorcycle in Kapolei in early September.

“The thing about motorcycles, you saw in the surveillance video, you have two people involved, you can easily load it up into a truck. You can easily load it up into a van as opposed to a vehicle” said Sgt. Chris Kim with Crimestoppers.

Ron Vincent with Cycle City Hawaii said thieves often steal the motorcycles because they can be sold as is. Their parts can also fetch quite a price for hundreds of dollars.

“Usually the engine, the suspension, the wheels, [and] sometimes the bodywork [get stolen], and it depends on the black market,” said Vincent.

Vincent said the best thing you can do is try to make it harder for the thieves to steal the motorcycles is by installing locks. Those can cost between $30 to $200 dollars.

“You can also invest in motorcycle alarms. You know there are various type of motorcycle alarms out there with kill switches, and there are also GPS monitors that you can install in your motorcycle, in the event that your motorcycle gets stolen. It will assist the police in the recovery of it,” said Sgt. Kim.

Alarms can range from about $100 to $400 dollars, depending on their security features.

“They grab the bike and pick it off the sight stand, then it will [alarm],” said Vincent. “The pager would let you know that your bike siren is going off so you can get to your bike.”

However, Vincent said one of the cheapest and easiest ways to protect your bike is to lock it to a fixed object and cover it.

“Most thieves want what is easy. So, if it’s covered, they’re not sure what bike is under there, it could be a gamble,” said Vincent.

Both Sgt. Kim and Vincent also said that where you park is key. They recommend parking in areas with a lot of foot or vehicle traffic, which will make it harder for thieves to nab the motorcycle and get away unseen.

If your motorcycle does get stolen, and you’re filing a police report, Sgt. Kim recommends writing down any identifying characteristics, whether it be scratches, dents, stickers, decals or anything else that makes the motorcycle unique. He said this will help police locate it much easier.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact Crimestoppers at (808) 955-8300 or visiting their website.