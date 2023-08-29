Remove litter and other debris around propane tanks and the house to prevent embers in a wildfire igniting them (courtesy HWMO Ready, Set, Go!)

HONOLULU(KHON2) — With the threat of wildfires increasing, organizations like the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization and Hawaii Firewise are teaching people what they can do to prevent the spread and protect their homes.

“The real goal is to ember-proof your house, which is wherever there’s stuff, make it clean,” explained Matt Glei.

Glei is a wildfire ambassador for Hawaii Firewise. He helps residents harden their homes against wildfires by looking at what’s called the home ignition zone.

“We look at it from zero to five feet, and we make sure there shouldn’t be anything really flammable there,” he said.

Creating a buffer zone, or defensible space, is key. He said three things homeowners should do are: make sure gutters are clean; don’t let leaves or dry foliage build up, or leave furniture or anything that could catch fire right next to the house; and never store wood, gas or anything flammable under the house.

“Cause if it catches fire, then your house catches fire,” Glei explained.

He said they then look at the area surrounding the home, including the neighbors house and beyond.

Hawaii Firewise provides free assessments to homeowners. Glei said they’ve been in high demand since wildfires devastated historic Lahaina town in early August.

Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization co-director Nani Barretto said wildfires have been on the rise for the past couple of decades.

“Wildfire is our new reality,” Barretto said. “And it’s going to take each of us knowing our roles and playing our parts to keep the impacts low.”

In addition to hardening their homes, she said people need to have an evacuation plan.

“Thinking through in terms of how you’re going to evacuate, what you need, what you want on the ready to grab on your way out the door,” Barretto continued.

Identification, and important documents like birth certificates, social security cards should be included.

Barretto also suggested signing up for emergency alerts from civil defense and other state and county agencies.

“And frankly, when a fire does break out, our agencies have very limited resources to deal with them when the conditions are this extreme. So, you know, firefighting really is the last line of defense,” Barretto added. “There’s something, there’s a lot that residents can do ahead of time to prepare.”

