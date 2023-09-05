HONOLULU (KHON2) — Life after high school can be a daunting prospect for both keiki and parents.

Preparation for the future doesn’t look the same for every person, but there are some things you can do to prepare your keiki that can provide a good structure to tackle the venture.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Few teens grow through their school years without being asked what they are planning to do after graduation. Some have an answer while lots of other really don’t.

The Boys and Girls Club of America (BGCA) had this to say about the ordeal.

“For many teens and their parents, answering this question can feel overwhelming. Thankfully deciding on life after high school graduation is a process, not an event,” said a spokesperson for BGCA. With early planning, determining what comes next—and experiencing the journey toward it—can and should be fun and rewarding.”

There are many students who end up going to college, but they are both emotionally and professionally unprepared for the demands of a life with few boundaries.

Sean Grover, a L.C.S.W., said that “for many years I’ve sat with stunned parents who asked, ‘What went wrong with my kid in college?’ Their son or daughter left home upbeat and full of hope, only to return from freshman year overwhelmed, anxious or depressed. Yet they had excelled in high school.”

There are things you can do to help mitigate the big world that comes after high school that are suggested by Grover and BGCA.

The middle school/junior high years

The middle school years are a torrid storm of hormones and emotions. This is a time when you can begin having conversations with your keiki about the things that interest them most.

For girls, the middle school years alter their view of academic pursuits. For years, it was believed that while girls outperformed boys prior to the sixth grade, they could not cognitively keep up with their male peers as they grew older.

But recent research has shown a light on this rather sexist perspective.

Child Psychologists Shannon E. Cavanagh, Catherine Riegle-Crumb and Robert Crosnoe discovered that it is a lack of support that girls receive during their early puberty years that is the factor most impactful on their future academic successes.

The research revealed that whether it is menstruation or simply because their male counterparts are given more academic support, girls come out of their middle school years with significantly lower achievements than before entering junior high.

By the time many girls enter high school, they have failed at least one course of study. Paying attention to how your daughters are being treated during their middle school years can help them emerge from this difficult period with greater confidence in their skills and capabilities.

You can also utilize guidance counselors and mentors even at this young age to help you navigate these conversations.

It is important to let your keiki know that their passions are the key to their future success.

The freshman year of high school

Your keiki’s freshman year of high school is an excellent time to continue these conversations. Often in a new environment from middle school, a whole new world opens up to keiki that can have huge impacts on their future development.

Much like the middle school years, the freshman year is a year of exploration and pursuit. There are new extracurricular activities that can be sought.

This is a time to begin thinking about what scholarships your keiki may want to pursue.

Will they excel in academically, athletically, musically, artistically, technically or community focused opportunities?

What prospects do these avenues offer for college as well as for long-term career goals?

What agencies/groups/non-profits award scholarships and grants?

Will the family need to seek out financial aid?

This is a time for keiki to merge fun with learning; and if they are lucky, this companionship can be a lifelong pairing.

Most importantly, it is a time to figure out what your keiki is truly capable of.

The sophomore year of high school

This is a big year. Your keiki are becoming comfortable with the high school paradigm, and more emphasis on their achievements come to the forefront.

This is a time when you can begin searching options for colleges and trade schools. Does your keiki want to pursue a traditional university education or do they want to pursue a traditional trade skill?

This is the time to begin determining this.

If your keiki want to pursue college, then it is the time to pursue the following:

Get them enrolled in PSAT and ACT courses.

College preparatory courses can be beneficial to help your keiki begin conceptualizing what life after high school is really like.

Keep your own records of their transcripts, awards, letters of recommendation and volunteer pursuits.

If your keiki want to pursue a trade school, then it is the time to pursue these options:

Find an internship with a trade that interests your keiki. Do not punish them if the trade ends up being something they do not want to do as an adult. Give them the freedom and space to figure out which trade is best for them.

Attend trade workshops that provide infomraitno on trade skills.

Explore opportunities with your local community college to find out how they can help with preparation for a trades career.

The junior year of high school

The junior year of high school is one where your keiki is in the groove. They have established their academic standing and are not yet on the precipice of post-high school life.

This is a time to begin giving your keiki’s post-high school pursuits a plan with more shape. This includes looking at applications for the options your keiki want to pursue.

If it is an academic path they are embarking on, then it is a time to figure out which colleges will be applied to, especially since lots of universities offer early admissions options.

Your keiki will need to begin registering to take the SATs and the ACTs so they can have their scores ready for the college applications. Be sure to keep copies of all tests scores in the records you began keeping during their sophomore year.

If it is a trade school path, then this is a time to begin formalizing the skills’ pursuit.

You can take this time to physically explore university or trade school campuses. Simply because a university is appealing online does not mean your keiki will feel at home or motivated to do their best.

This is also a time to be solidifying which scholarships, grants and financial aid opportunities for which your keiki can apply. Whether it’s university or trade school, money will be needed.

The junior year is also a great time to begin working on that college essay that so many students lament. The more comfortable your keiki is with expressing their desires, interests and experiences, the more compelling their essay will be.

The senior year of high school

This is a big year for anyone in education. The senior year is the closing of a major chapter in your keiki’s life.

Although there are lots of celebrations throughout the year to mark the momentous achievement, there are still things that need to be done to ensure your keiki will be able to pursue their dreams after high school.

This is the year where everything starts to become real. The preparation up until this point has been mostly theoretical. But now, your keiki will be finishing up their standardized tests and will be submitting their applications to universities and trade schools.

It is also a time to begin filling out financial aid applications and to fully pursue scholarship and grant opportunities.

Your keiki will need to narrow down where they want to attend and begin the application process.

This is a year of immense and seemingly unfettered opportunity. So, keep your keiki focused on the goal.

Extracurricular preparation

There are also things that need to covered outside of school in order to prepare your keiki.

Aside from the previously mentioned college prep courses that can utilized — which are a great resource for teaching keiki to balance academic requirements with a social life — there are things to do that can actually add a bit of fun to the preparation period.

Summer camps are a great way to help your keiki explore their independence and help fortify their social skills. These are camps usually require that your keiki be able to socially grow while they are developing any number of skills.

Summer jobs and internships are wonderful ways to expose your keiki to lots of different professions and trade skills. Often times, keiki do not know what they will like until they have experienced it.

Studying abroad is not available to everyone. But for those who do have that option, it is an excellent way of learning a new language and challenging misconceptions on race and education. It also looks really good on a college application.

Opening a bank account may seem obvious, but lots of college students end up in situations where they cannot manage their own finances. For example, Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union has an account that helps teach your keiki about finances.

Household chores help establish good routines and habits that your keiki can through life. Doing their own laundry, cooking their own meals and even exercising regularly help keiki establish a healthy way of growing their independence.

Teen therapy groups can provide support for any keiki who is wanting to leave home to pursue their future. These are especially good for keiki who will be the first in their family to attend college. Psychology Today provides a list of options here.

A time of firsts

Life after high school is a series of firsts.

First time living on their own.

First time managing their own budget.

First time setting their own schedule.

First time structuring their studies alone.

First time living in a new city or town.

First time without parental supervision.

First time to deal with financial obligations on their own.

Each of these can a make-or-break experience for a young adult. So, ensure that your keiki understands that firsts are opportunities to grow. While the experiences can be overwhelming or restrictive, these times will give them some of the most learned lived experiences that they will ever have.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

So, that is the long and the short of it. Preparing your keiki for life after high school can be both rewarding and consuming.