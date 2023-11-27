HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kona low is coming. Find out what each island government is advising in order to prepare.

Kauaʻi

Kauaʻi County Officials are urging residents to prepare for the impending storm.

This message is to let residents be aware and ready to prep as the storm is expected to hit on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and will continue through Thursday, Nov. 30.

“Officials advise caution and recommend avoiding non-essential travel and outdoor activities during inclement weather with heavy rain and possible strong thunderstorms in the forecast,” said Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency Administrator Elton Ushio. “In recent Flash Flood Warning events, multiple people had to be rescued when trying to cross flood-prone areas like roadways, rivers/streams, and low-lying areas.”

Officials are recommending the following actions when preparing for a weather emergency.

Emergency Preparedness Kits

Emergency preparedness kits should contain at least a 14-day supply of food and water (including non-perishable food and one gallon of water per person per day). Kits should also include a battery-powered radio, flashlight, extra prescription medicines, and other items specific to individual and family needs. It is also recommended that face coverings and hand sanitizer also be included in your kits. Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster.

Check Your Property

Walk your property, check for small outdoor items that could be picked up by high winds, and check for potential flood threats. If time and conditions permit, clear your gutters and other drainage systems.

Make an action plan

Discuss with family members what you plan to do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Make an action plan, including details such as whether your family will shelter in place or evacuate to a shelter. There are no plans to open shelters at this time; however, the county will work with the American Red Cross to open shelters on an as-needed basis and announce a list of open shelters if or when they become available.

Outdoor activities

Visitors and residents are urged to check conditions before venturing out for hiking, river, or beach excursions. Do not cross swollen rivers or streams; always check with a lifeguard at any lifeguard station before entering the ocean. Know before you go. For up-to-date information about Kaua‘i ocean conditions and safety, please speak to a county lifeguard, click here or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 808-241-4984.

Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative

Please click here to learn more about how to prepare for a power outage.

Kekaha landfill and refuse transfer stations

The Kekaha Landfill and County refuse transfer stations may close due to severe and inclement weather. For more information, click here or call 808-241-4841.

Kaua‘i Department of Water

Severe weather storms can cause damage to water systems, disrupt electrical power to DOW pumps and equipment, block road access to water sources, and may impact water quality. Customers should prepare for emergency water service disruptions by having the recommended water storage supply readily available for essential uses. For more water emergency preparedness tips, please click here.

Stay tuned

Continue to stay tuned to local media broadcast channels for the most up-to-date information. The following provides a list of important resources on emergency preparedness.

Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency can be accessed here .

. National Weather Service can be accessed here through an automated weather line at 808-245-6001.

To sign up for the Wireless Emergency Notification System (WENS), the county’s emergency notification service, please click here and click “WENS.” You may also call the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency at 808-241-1800.

The NWS said that they expect the Kona low to develop gradually to the west of the state which will lead to an increase in moisture and unstable airmass.

Flash flooding is expected to impact life and property, reported NWS, over the western islands of Ni‘ihau, Kaua‘i, and O‘ahu.

Officials also note that Kūhiō Highway, near the Hanalei Bridge, may need to be closed with short to no-advanced notice, mainly if a Flash Flood Warning is issued, and that utilities and other services may be disrupted.