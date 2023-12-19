HONOLULU (KHON2) — Creating a stunning holiday cheese board involves a combination of three strategies: finding the most delicious cheeses, providing the most interesting accompaniments and the presentation of these delicacies.

KHON2.com has developed a step-by-step guide to crafting an amazing holiday cheese board.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

A selection of ono cheeses

Aim for a diverse selection of cheeses to cater to different tastes. Include a mix of textures and flavors such as soft, semi-soft, hard, and blue cheeses.

Some popular choices include:

Soft: Brie, Camembert, Goat Cheese.

Semi-Soft: Gouda, Havarti, Fontina.

Hard: Cheddar, Manchego, Parmesan.

Blue: Stilton, Gorgonzola, Roquefort.

Include different types of crackers and breads

Offer a selection of crackers, from plain to flavored, as well as slices of baguette, artisan breads and bread sticks. This variety caters to different preferences and pairs well with different cheeses.

Sweet and savory pairings

Complement the cheeses with a variety of accompaniments to enhance flavors and textures.

Think about which cheeses go well with which accompaniments. For example, Brie pairs beautifully with fig spread, while sharp Cheddar can be complemented by apple slices.

Fresh and dried fruits: Grapes, figs, sliced apples, pears, dried apricots.

Nuts: Marcona almonds, walnuts, pecans.

Savory elements: Olives, pickles, roasted garlic, charcuterie (prosciutto, salami).

Sweet elements: Honey, fruit preserves, chutneys.

Spreads and dips

Include options like hummus, tapenade or a fig spread. These can be used on crackers or bread and add an extra layer of flavor.

Presentation and arrangement

Aside from the deliciousness of the cheeses and the uniqueness of the pairings, the presentation of your cheese board is most important,

Use a large wooden board, marble slab, or a slate as the base.

Begin by placing the cheeses on the board, allowing enough space between each variety.

Arrange the accompaniments in small bowls or scatter them around the cheeses in an aesthetically pleasing manner.

Create visual interest by varying the shapes, colors, and textures of the items on the board. Group similar items together.

Consider adding fresh herbs, such as rosemary or thyme, for decoration and aroma.

Temperature and timing

Ensure that the cheeses are served at the appropriate temperature. Remove them from the refrigerator at least 30-60 minutes before serving to allow them to reach room temperature. Cold cheese can dull the flavors.

Labeling

If you have a variety of cheeses, consider labeling them to guide guests on the types of cheese they’re trying. Small cheese markers or chalk labels can be used for this purpose.

Serve with style

Provide cheese knives or spreaders suitable for each type of cheese. Encourage guests to mix and match cheeses with different accompaniments.

Refresh and Refill

Throughout the event, periodically refresh the cheese board by replenishing items that are running low. This ensures a consistent presentation and keeps the board inviting.

Include Utensils

Provide cheese knives, spreaders, and small forks or toothpicks for easy serving.

Enjoy and Experiment

The best part about a cheese board is the opportunity to mix and match flavors. Encourage your guests to try different combinations and discover their favorites.

Remember that the key to an amazing cheese board is creativity, variety, balance and attention to detail. You can customize it to suit your tastes.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different flavors and textures to create a truly memorable experience for your guests.

This way you and the people you’re sharing with can enjoy the festive indulgence!