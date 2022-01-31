How to make potstickers for Chinese New Year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local chef Lynette Lo Tom recently released her new cook book titled, “Let’s Eat Dim Sum in Hawaii,” and is sharing her easy potsticker recipe for Chinese New Year.

“Southern Chinese like to make Jai, the Monk’s food. Northern Chinese like to make potstickers,” Lynette Lo Tom said.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Lynette Lo Tom said potstickers is among her top three easiest recipes to make from her new book.

“We like to use pork and shrimp and then like green onions or chives and different flavorings,” Lynette Lo Tom said. “You could put in bamboo shoots. Some people like water chestnuts. I feel the black shiitake mushrooms are a must, It’s really whatever flavors you have, mixed in together, and then folded. I like to buy, if you’re not going to make your own wrappers, buy gyoza wrappers”

According to Lynette Lo Tom, eating potstickers for Chinese New Year is supposed to bring good luck.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

To purchase Lynette’s cook books, click here.