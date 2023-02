HONOLULU ( KHON2) — Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday have come and gone, but the Culinary Arts Program at Leeward Community College is keeping the festivities going.

Chef and Professor Don Maruyama, along with Culinary Arts Student Aja Roque joins Brigette Namata on the KHON2 News at 7 p.m. on KHII to make a dish you’ll find in New Orleans: Crawfish Po Boy sandwich with chicken and andouille sausage gumbo.