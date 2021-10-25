How to maintain a healthy lifestyle through the holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON) — It’s that time of year again, when people are thinking about health and fitness resolutions for the new year as they try and get through the holidays.

Gina Patterson is a personal trainer and fitness coach who says around this time of the year some people can feel overwhelmed with starting their fitness journey, ahead of the holiday season.

However, Patterson says it’s never too early to think about your fitness goals.

“I thought I was healthy; I was an athlete growing up, but I had a job at the time where I was sitting down all day long, six hours seven hours a day, chained to my desk and later, I got cancer,” said Patterson. “I am like, you know, I need to be moving. The body feels better when it’s moving, and I just wanted to get up and do more.”

Patterson is now a thyroid cancer survivor and said that’s what really pushed her to leave her office job and instead focus on maximizing people’s athletic potential.

She said with the pandemic still lingering on and people still working from home there are some easy things you can do to stay healthy and happy.

“Get in your steps in a day. I mean just starting out small,” said Patterson.

Starting out small. like trying to walk 10,000 steps a day. Also stretching before and after a walk, jog, or run and making sure you have proper form when you do exercise.

“When you are doing activities, you know proper form and you know posture is as good as medicine you know,” said Patterson. “Sometimes it’s just the smaller things that really add up.”

Patterson said if you follow these easy steps you can breeze through the holidays and not feel guilty about eating that extra slice of pie.

To book an appointment with Patterson or reach out to learn more fitness tips you can follow her on Instagram or go to her website.