HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii Manoa Department of Public Safety announced that they have been experiencing a recent string of moped thefts.

According to officials, in the past few weeks, five mopeds have been reported stolen from various moped-designated parking around campus and housing.

Here are tips from UH DPS to help prevent getting your moped stolen:

• Use a solid steel lock with a heavy chain that cannot easily be cut or removed from your moped (for bikes, we recommend at least two heavy locks on the frame, both tires, and seat). Be sure that locks or chains cannot be lifted over the seat or handlebar area when locked. Remove any unsecured accessories and personal items from your bike or moped before leaving.

• The bike or moped should be secured to an immovable object – they are light and easy to lift, so it is important that it is locked to a rack so it is not as easy to take. Remember to do this even if you utilize bike cage parking.

• Park your vehicle, bike or moped in a secured, well-lit, and legal area. Always lock your vehicle, bike, or moped properly, even if leaving it unattended for just a few minutes. Do not leave valuables inside a vehicle or unattended, especially if they are in open view.

• Register your bike or moped with the City & County of Honolulu and UH Commuter Services. Take a photo of your property, including the VIN or serial number, and keep it on your phone or in a safe place so you can find the information should your property be taken.

• Don’t park your vehicle, bike or moped in the same location every time, or leave it unattended for days at a time – thieves notice patterns. If you live on campus, DPS recommends checking in on your bike or moped daily.

• To avoid a citation or tow on campus, park in a designated parking area and ensure that you have a current parking permit.

• If you plan to be gone for an extended period of time and don’t have a secure area to park, ask a friend or family member if they would be willing to store it while you are away.

You can call DPS at (808) 956-6911 or HPD at 911 if you see any suspicious activity.