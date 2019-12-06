How to identify potential workplace violence and stop it before it begins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — So far, a motive for the Pearl Harbor Dry Dock 2 shooting hasn’t been released. However, an expert said that workplace violence can happen anywhere.

Retired Honolulu police detective Sheryl Sunia said, in most cases, people can tell when something is wrong with a co-worker.

“You see different things with that happen in the workplace. You can see escalation – anger, bizarre behavior,” said Sunia.

Other signs include depression, withdrawing from social interaction, and missing appointments or assignments regularly.

Sunia said sometimes people can ignore these signs because they don’t want to get involved, but people should reconsider.

“If a person in your workplace or in your surroundings is escalating and having bizarre behavior, somebody has to know about it,” said Sunia. “You have to tell somebody because if not, something could happen.”

So what can you do? She said it all depends on the situation.

“You could talk to the person. The other part of it is you could talk to a supervisor, but you know it has to be taken seriously,” said Sunia.

She said a supervisor can most likely point the person in the right direction so they can get the type of help they need.

“You never know,” said Sunia. “I mean it could be that quick intervention that could make a difference.”

Pearl Harbor officials are currently offering counseling and crisis services to anyone who may need it.

Family members and workers that want chaplain and counseling services can visit Building 2, Room 130, or the Family Assistance Center at Bloch Arena. They can also call (808) 285-7447.