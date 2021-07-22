How to help your pet with separation anxiety as you head back to the office

KAPOLEI (KHON2) – Many employees are getting the call to head back to the office after a year or more of working from home.

That means pets are once again home alone for an extended amount of time, and because of that, some dog trainers say separation anxiety in pets is on the rise.

“You can teach your dog to be in their kennel away from you, if you cook and you clean and have children,” said Maria Hagood.

Hagood has been a dog trainer in Hawaii for 15 years. She said for the past few months, her phone has been extremely busy with people calling asking her how to deal with their pets’ separation anxiety.

“A lot of times people spend 24/7 with their fur friends, and I know it’s wonderful. I am super attached to my dogs,” said Hagood.

According to Hagood, to help with your animal’s separation anxiety, it is best to give them a space to call their own, along with crate training them in small amounts so they get comfortable being alone.

Hagood says with some patience and repetition animals can grow out of having separation anxiety and will be happily waiting for their owners to come home from work.