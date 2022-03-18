HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pamela Young reports on how local Poles in Hawaii are stepping up to aid the crisis in Ukraine.

Bozena Jarnot, the Hawaii Polish Consul, said the consulate has been bombarded with offerings of clothing and bedding supplies which are too costly to ship to Poland.

Instead, they are working with an autistic children foundation in Warsaw, which has overnight transformed into a refugee shelter and clearinghouse.

For six centuries, several regions of Ukraine were actually part of the Polish Kingdom. Jarnot says that shared culture plus Poland’s own tragic war history have created a bond of empathy between the refugees and their Polish hosts.

The Fundacja Honor Pomagania Dzieciom is accepting monetary donations through the Hawaii Polish Consulate. Donations can be sent to: Fundacja Honor Pomagania Dzieciom, c/o Hawaii Polish Consulate, 2825 S. King St., #2701, Honolulu, HI 96826.