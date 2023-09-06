HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s National Read a Book Day! While you may be thinking, “I’m too busy to read a book”, we’re going to talk about why it’s a good idea to nix that conception.

The very first book printed in modern times came in 1454 when the Gutenberg Press published the Bible for mass consumption. Shortly after this printing, the equally irreverent Canterbury Tales by Geoffrey Chaucer was printed in 1476.

Since then, millions of books have been published. For access to free e-books via Project Gutenberg, click here. The best part of reading a book? You can choose your own adventure!

Literacy and the printed word

As it stands, Hawaiʻi has an 84% literacy rate. This places it at number 13 in the 50 states. Hawaiʻi also has high number of people who have obtained at least a bachelor’s degree at 34.3%.

This is slightly below the national average which is at 37.9% of adults over the age of 25. However, Hawaiʻi’s literacy rates are above the national average which is at 79%.

Something that impacts how politicians and media interact with the general public is the national average reading age. As it stands, 54% of adults have a literacy below the sixth-grade level.

This means that over half of the U.S. population cannot critically engage material they read beyond a sixth-grade understanding.

These numbers are important to know and understand since it allows us to navigate the terrain of social and political discussion.

Emotional support books

According to research, reading books can provide an excellent way of dealing with mental health issues.

From depression to anxiety, books can help mitigate the emotional turmoil that often tend to disrupt our lives.

According to the National Institute on Mental Health, “reading can relax your body by lowering your heart rate and easing the tension in your muscles. A 2009 study at the University of Sussex found that reading can reduce stress by up to 68%.”

The University of Minnesota offered these guidelines when looking for a book to help alleviate stress, depression and anxiety:

The book you choose doesn’t have to be on any “best-seller” list. The important thing is that the subject matter has captured your interest and will provide a space for your mind to relax in every day.

Reading only helps reduce your stress if you pick something you enjoy that won’t upset you. Reading the news may not be the best choice if it makes you feel angry or helpless. Pick a novel where you can escape into another world. Or read about an activity that you enjoy– a hobby, travel, cooking.

Take note of how you feel after your reading break. Have you been able to let go of some of your stressors? If you still feel overwhelmed, take a moment to explore the source of your anxieties and take charge of your wellbeing.

Books have a great way of giving us a healthy way to escape our emotional, social and even political situations.

Books can also expand our capacity for empathy and understanding, which allows us to connect more with the people in our lives.

The best part about books, according to many readers, is that it can help us identify with others who are similar situations. Not feeling alone is a key component to tackling some mental health issues.

Da books

To understand why it is really important for us to teach our keiki to proficiently read, KHON2.com reached out to David DeLuca the owner and operator of da Shop: Books + Curiosities located in Kaimuki.

“As a publisher and book seller, I believe the single-most important thing you can do is teach a child to learn, said DeLuca. “When keiki learn to read, they are empowered. Being able to read is a lifelong tool that fosters curious, creative thinkers. It is ever-lasting.”

To assist in expanding your access to books and to motivate you to explore new realms through reading, da Shop + Curiosities is offering some specials to celebrate the day and to supply you with reads for the autumn season.

“We hope you celebrate National Read a Book Day by taking a moment to enjoy a really good book,” said DeLuca. “There is no greater gift than learning to read. It is not monetary; it’s free. It is not physical; it’s intellectual. And it sets the foundation for success in life for anyone.”

In honor of National Read a Book Day, da Shop: Books + Curiosities is having a flash sale. They are offering 15% off your in-store book purchase (*some exclusions apply) on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

“Having the ability to read opens the pathway to all of life’s possibilities, regardless of where you are, where you came from, or where you may be going. Reading, it is a gift that lasts a lifetime,” added DeLuca.

da Shop: Books + Curiosities is located at 3565 Harding Avenue, and they are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.