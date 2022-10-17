HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first “early decision” college application deadline is quickly approaching on Nov. 1. To help students choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared more than 900 institutions in the United States across 30 key measures.

These measures were grouped into different categories, including Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes.

On average, tuition and room and board at a four-year college costs around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, depending on different factors, such as the school’s public or private status and whether it’s in-state.

With those high prices, students should know if their school of choice is worth it.

2023 College Ranking: Best Colleges & Universities

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Yale University California Institute of Technology Princeton University Harvard University Stanford University Rice University University of Pennsylvania Georgia Institute of Technology Duke University

Click here to see the full list. Separate rankings for colleges and for universities also are available on WalletHub.

Top 5 Colleges & Universities in Hawaii

University of Hawaii-Manoa Chaminade University of Honolulu University of Hawaii at Hilo Hawaii Pacific University University of Hawaii-West Oahu

WalletHub also breaks down certain metrics to see how each school performed. Here are the rankings for the Top 3 universities in Hawaii.

School Snapshot: University of Hawaii-Manoa (1 = Best):

1 st – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 2 nd – Net Cost

– Net Cost 3 rd – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 5 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 1 st – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 2 nd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Chaminade University of Honolulu (1 = Best):

3 rd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 4 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 1 st – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 4 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 5 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 1 st – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Hawaii at Hilo (1 = Best):

4 th – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 1 st – Net Cost

– Net Cost 2 nd – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 3 rd – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 3 rd – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 3 rd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Data used to create this ranking were collected from National Center for Education Statistics, Council for Community and Economic Research, U.S. Department of Education, COLLEGEdata and PayScale. To see WalletHub’s methodology, visit their website.