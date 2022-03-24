HONOLULU (KHON2) — International Transgender Day of Visibility is celebrated on March 31. It’s a day dedicated to recognize the resilience of trans people as well as their accomplishments.

“We’ve seen a lot of progress toward equality in recent years, but social stigma and structural barriers still inhibit trans people from self-acceptance and living their best life,” said Kua’ana Project Manager Maddalynn Sesepasara, a Samoan transwoman.

Kua’ana Project is Hawaii’s largest transgender services program. Hawai’i Health & Harm Reduction Center (HHHRC), Hawaii’s largest and oldest LGB&T service provider, is inviting everyone to participate in a sign-waving event on March 29 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the state Capitol to raise awareness.

Hawaii’s non-discrimination laws generally include gender identity/expression as a protected category, but there are still avenues where trans people are fighting for equality under state law. According to the HHHRC, the state legislature is currently moving a bill to prohibit exclusion from a jury on the basis of gender identity/expression.

On March 31, HHHRC’s transgender service department will be hosting a virtual event featuring recorded stories of local trans leaders from different generations:

Charmaine Lee Anderson, founder of the Imperial Sovereign Court of Hawaii, a nonprofit community service organization that serves the LGBTQIA community

Leikia Williams Parker, local showgirl and seasoned entertainer of 30 years

Maddison Moliga, LGB&T Youth Houseless Case Manager

The event on Zoom will focus on generational storytelling by these local trans leaders’ adversities that they had to overcome and their advice for future generations. Click here to register.

“While we are happy to contribute the insights from our lived experience to the public discussion, the most important work comes from assisting people in need and building a network of support,” said Sesepasara, who also serves as the Co-Chair of the Hawaii State Department of Health’s Sexual and Gender Minority Workgroup.

From assistance with medical care to beauty referrals, Kua’ana Project provides direct support to Oahu’s trans community. The program will be featured in a forthcoming exhibition at Bishop Museum on the important role of māhū in Native Hawaiian culture.