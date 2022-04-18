HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week is observed as National Park Week, a time to celebrate America’s treasures and take time to explore amazing places discovering history, culture and nature.

Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park is a very popular place to visit on the Big Island of Hawai’i. According to the National Parks Service, Hawai’i Volcanoes National park protects some of the most unique geological, biological and cherished cultural landscapes in the world. The park encompasses the summits of two of the world’s most active volcanoes – Kīlauea and Mauna Loa.

When planning your trip to go to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park you should prepare in advance. Examples are: downloading their app to check out self-guided tours, weather alerts and entrance fees.

Uēkahuna overlook October 1, 2021

During peak travel times like spring break or summer vacation there could be long waits at the entrance station and congested roads getting to the national park.

Popular hikes to do in this national park are Maunaulu, where you can explore the 1968-1974 lava flows of Maunaulu and hike the top of Puʻuhuluhulu Cinder Cone. Pu’uloa Petroglyphs is another popular trail where you hike across a lava field to the largest group of petroglyphs in Hawai’i. Nāhuku, known as Thurston Lava Tube, is where you can walk through a lush rainforest and see a cave where a river of lava flowed 500 years ago.

Another popular National Park in Hawaii is Haleakalā National Park located on Maui. From the lush rainforests to the rocky coastline, this national park brings millions of tourists every year.

Halemau’u Trail

Some popular attractions at Haleakalā National Park is watching the breathtaking sunrise in the Summit district, stargazing at night to get a better view of the Milky Way, and go camping at the different campgrounds sprinkled throughout the park.

For more information about these parks and others head to National Park Service’s website.