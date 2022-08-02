HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) will soon be accepting applications for the upcoming 2023 Lanai Axis Deer hunting season.

Those interested will need to go to their website and pay a $10 application fee. Applications will open Aug. 15, 2022.

The game mammal tag fee will be assessed at the time of hunter check in. Hawaii residents will pay $20, and non-residents will pay $125 for each Axis deer tag.

DLNR said game mammal tags purchased online will also serve as the hunting permit. However, DLNR is reminding the public that if something comes up the 2023 Lanai deer hunting season may be modified, rescheduled or cancelled.

The 2023 Lanai Axis deer season will have four different hunts.

Archery Hunt Feb 1-12, Feb 15-26

Feb 1-12, Feb 15-26 Youth Hunt March 2-5

March 2-5 Muzzleloader Hunt March 9-12

March 9-12 General Rifle Hunt March 16 – May 28

All four hunts may be subject to a lottery drawing. DLNR said depending on the number of applications, standby hunting opportunities may be offered for the general rifle season.

For more information, head to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources website.