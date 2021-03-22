How the American Rescue Plan expands access to free or low-cost healthcare for Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two provisions in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) lowers health insurance costs for millions of Americans, including thousands in Hawaii.

President Biden signed the ARP into law on March 11, 2021.

“It was around this time last year when Hawaii went into lockdown as the world faced a pandemic that made very clear the critical role healthcare has in our communities,” Insurance Commissioner Colin M. Hayashida said in a news release on Monday, March 22. “With the American Rescue Plan, President Biden committed to providing affordable healthcare for all American citizens. In Hawaii, this will mean significantly expanding access to free or low-cost healthcare to individuals and families, ensuring that no one gets left behind.”

One provision in the ARP provides a 100% COBRA subsidy for up to six months from April 1 through September 30, 2021. This is for anyone who lost health coverage because of an involuntary termination or involuntary reduction in hours on or after November 1, 2019.

Some COBRA enrollees may even see premiums drop to zero. However, the COBRA subsidy does not extend COBRA coverage, which will still expire 18 months after coverage was lost. Employers and plan administrators will determine and notify eligible individuals and their dependents by May 31.

According to the Hawaii Insurance Division, employees who previously did not elect COBRA coverage will be offered a special election opportunity of at least 60 days to elect COBRA coverage. Those whose COBRA coverage ended may also apply.

“This special election opportunity allows these individuals to apply for COBRA coverage only, and is not retroactive to the date coverage was lost,” the news release said.

Another provision in the ARP increases the Premium Tax Credit, which will extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies to higher-income individuals.

“Some Marketplace enrollees are likely eligible for new or larger subsidies and our uninsured population may be eligible for new Marketplace subsidies and possibly free premiums,” Hayashida said.

Starting April 1, people can visit healthcare.gov to see if they now qualify when they didn’t before or if they now qualify for plans at a lower cost.