HONOLULU (KHON2) — Getting your driver’s license can be an exciting time in Hawaii. However, it does come with some risks.

Car crashes and accidents with a distracted driver is higher amongst teens and young adults.

Motor-vehicle accidents are the second leading cause of death among the those between the ages of 16-19.

WalletHub, a free credit score company, conducted a study ranking the best and worst states for teen drivers.

WalletHub said in 2018 motor vehicle accidents involving teenagers results in $4.8 billion in costs from medical expenses and work loss.

The $4.8 billion in costs didn’t account for the added costs of auto maintenance, insurance premiums, possible traffic citations and other vehicle expenses.

WalletHub looked at teen-driving metrics in 50 states using 23 key metrics like teen driving fatalities, driving schools per capita, quality of roads and more.

Hawaii ranked first in having the lowest premium increase after adding a teen driver to a policy. But on the other end, Hawaii ranked 46 out of 50 for having the highest average cost of car repairs.

Overall Hawaii came in 26 out of 50 in WalletHub’s overall study on best and worst states for teen drivers.

Leon James is a professor of Psychology at the University of Hawaii and said even after your teen passes their driving test you should still talk about driving etiquette and behind the wheel safety.

“Parents of teen drivers can make a regular time once or twice a week to meet to discuss unsafe and safe driving practices,” said James. “Parents can acknowledge some responsibility by noting that when they were driving their kids they sometimes drove unsafely and expressed out loud verbal aggression against some other drivers.”

Teen drivers aren’t always in full control of their emotions while driving. They sometimes need more traffic emotions training.

List of teen impatience while driving:

Driving through red.

Speeding up to yellow.

Rolling stops.

Cutting corners or rolling over the double line.

Blocking intersection.

Not yielding.

Improper lane change or weaving.

Driving 5 to 15 mph above limit.

Following too close.

Not signaling when required.

Erratically slowing down or speeding up.

Taking too long.

James said some teens may even have a power struggle when driving like blocking a passing lane, refusing to move over, tailgating to punish or cutting off someone in a duel.

“We all need to strengthen our driving conscience,” said James. “When we drive too fast for conditions, we are endangering the lives of others, not just our own.”

To read the full study on the best and worst states for teen drivers head to WalletHub’s website.