HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii just hit a new record but unfortunately not a record to be celebrated.

AAA Hawaii announced Thursday morning that Hawaii has set a new all-time record for gas price average today.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

AAA Hawaii said this is all taking place as the Russia-Ukraine war tensions continue, ultimately impacting the worldwide oil process.

Currently the average price for regular unleaded gas in Hawaii is $4.63, which is nine cents higher than last week and one cent higher than the previous record average price of $4.62 set in April 2012.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is currently $4.55 which is nine cents above last week and 25 cents higher than a month ago.

It doesn’t stop there, according to AAA Hawaii, gas prices in Honolulu are about one dollar higher now than this time last year.

In Hilo, the average gas price is $4.63, which is up nine cents from last week and 23 cents higher than a month ago.

AAA Hawaii said in Kahului, the average price is $4.76, which is six cents higher than last week and 18 cents higher than last month.

Lastly, Lihue’s average price for regular is $4.87, which is up eight cents from last week and 16 cents higher than last month.

Doug Shupe with AAA said unfortunately, they cannot project when gas prices are expected to go down.

“We can’t say when prices will ease up because we just don’t know,” said Shupe. “It will all depend on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is the main reason for increased crude oil prices.”

Shupe said Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters.

“Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility,” said Shupe. “It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

AAA has released some helpful tips for those drivers feeling the pain at the pump.

If you use premium unleaded fuel, make sure it is required for your vehicle, not just recommended.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations.

Slow down and drive the speed limit.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car.

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

To read the full report and to find more helpful gas saving tips head to AAA Hawaii’s website.