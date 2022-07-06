HONOLULU (KHON2) — Your voting ballot could have some new names on it in 2022 thanks to redistricting.

District lines being redrawn means some incumbents will be facing off for an area that they both previously represented.

Redistricting uses data from the United States Census Bureau to see how populations have grown or shrunk over time to determine whether the district in question needs more or less representation.

“One of the things that we saw happening is that there was a shift of population growth to Hawaii Island and so Oahu lost one of the House district seats and the Big Island — Hawaii Island — gained another house seat.” Rep. Della Au Belatti, State House Majority Leader

The House seat lost on Oahu was for Pearl City, portions of which Reps. Gregg Takayama and Roy Takumi currently hold. The Office of Elections said when the primary season rolls around between Tuesday, July 26 and Saturday, Aug. 13, voters will have to choose between the two.

“It just means they would have to run again instead of being a separate district, they’ll be in the same district, running against each other,” said Scott Nago, chief elections officer.

Over on Big Island in the Senate race, Hilo’s boundaries are redrawn so that Sens. Laura Acasio and Lorraine Inouye will face off for District 1.

“There’s always instances where we might see incumbents challenging each other and you know, I think it’s just part of the democratic process,” Rep. Belatti said. “So, it’s just about listening and engaging the candidates who are out there, you know, call your candidates, look them up online.”

The Office of Elections agreed and said voters might need to do a little more research in 2022.

“Voters may not necessarily be voting for the same candidates that they used to or the same representatives, they may be in a different district.” Scott Nago, Office of Elections chief elections officer

The Elections Office has a ‘View my Ballot‘ section on its website if there is any confusion.

“So, if they want to know who’s going to be on their ballot prior getting their ballot before July 26, they can go there, type in their address and then see a copy of their ballot with the actual candidates on it,” Nago said.

“Every election cycle is an opportunity for the public to choose who they want to represent them and that’s what’s happening,” Rep. Belatti said.