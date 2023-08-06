HONOLULU (KHON2) — Although Hawaii hasn’t seen extreme heat like the United States mainland it’s still hot out here — especially if your car has been sitting in the sun all day.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

KHON2.com went over to Honolulu Fire Department’s headquarters to see how hot it can get inside a vehicle by using one of their thermal imaging cameras.

After turning off the air-conditioned car, a 66 to 69-degree reading was done on the dashboard and vents.

After 30 minutes, a check was done on the car and the thermal imaging camera pointed at the dash read between 127 and 131 degrees.

“You look at some of the studies that have been done as far as the temperature inside of cars and anywhere between an 80 to 100-degree day they found the interior of a car can get upwards of 160 to 170 degrees on some of the surfaces,” said HFD Battalion Chief Michael Jones.

“So it’s never a good idea to leave a child, a pet, anyone inside of a vehicle for any period of time without the car running and without the air conditioning running,” Jones continued.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 10 minutes your car can heat up by 20 degrees.

The agency also said rolling windows down or parking in the shade does little to change the interior temperature inside a car.

Although there have been no fatalities of a child being left behind in a car in Hawaii recently, it can, and does happen.

According to kidsandcars.org, 15 children have died this year after being left behind in a car, or them climbing into the car themselves.

“We go on a fairly regular basis to lock-ins for whatever reason, someone goes shopping with their family and they forget their keys in the car, and we have to go get their kids out,” Jones explained. “Most of the time people call early, which is what we recommend, so as soon as you recognize you need help call 911.”

He said of the multiple calls he’s been on with a locked kid or pet in the car, they were able to get them out safely.

According to Kelley Blue Book, rear occupant alerts to remind drivers to check the back seat will be standard in all vehicles by 2025.

Manufacturers like Tesla already let people know a pet is safe and cool inside of a car if the owner is running a quick errand and vets recommend walking your dog in the morning or late in the evening.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HFD’s thermal imaging camera captured a 120-degree reading of the asphalt at around 3:30 p.m.