How proposed changes to the Postal Service may affect Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is looking to make some big changes to save money, but it could have people paying more for less. Part of its plan to cut costs includes possibly cutting hours, which may lead some busy post offices to get even busier.

Residents say shorter hours would be inconvenient.

“With that its kind of hard. People gotta to alter their work schedule or their personal life just to get here,” said resident Keawe Haili.

“Cause most people work, yeah? So most of the time after 4, all the other post offices close already. So, this is the only one we come to after we pau work,” said resident Faafetai Lucio.

Postal rates could also be going up and delivery times scaled back. First-class mail may take longer to get delivered under the proposal. Guarantee of delivery may now take up to five days — up from between one to three days.

“You know three to five business days, it can get nerve wrenching. You want your product or whatever you’re sending out to get there as soon as possible,” said Haili. “Thats actually one of the reasons I’m here to beat my due date so my note can get in.”

This could mean it will take longer for some products to get sent out to customers and customers may see a lag in how long they receive them. This could also mean a delay in sending out medications for local pharmacies, which could put some people’s lives at risk.

Limon Lim, the pharmacist in charge at Happy Pharmacy, said they converted most of their operations to mail service to lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“There are many medications that patients need in timely manner. For example, heart medicines and diabetes medications,” said Lim.

Lim said, they may need to switch over to another service if first class mail delivery times are increased to five days for interisland or mainland deliveries.

“We would have to find another way to deliver, which could increase our cost of delivery of medicines, and it could cost and it will increase our cost of operation.” Limon Lim, Happy Pharmacy Pharmacist in Charge

However, The local USPS said First Class Mail travelling within a local area will continue to be delivered in two days, however.

USPS said the following things must be implemented.

“Our plan delivers a modernized postal service capable of providing world-class service, service reliability at affordable prices and erases a 160 billion dollar loss over the next 10 years,” said Post Master General Louis DeJoy.

The U.S. Postal Service said it will be having a conference on Tuesday, April 6, to discuss the proposed changes to First-Class Mail and Periodicals Service. The public will be able to attend the virtual conference. More details can be found on the USPS website.