Fireworks light up the sky during Hawaii’s largest fireworks display on the Fourth of July at Ala Moana Beach Park in Honolulu on Oahu.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — How patriotic is Hawaii? According to one study, Hawaii ranked amongst the top ten most patriotic states in the country.

WalletHub, a free credit score site, ranked the most and least patriotic states in the country in light of the Fourth of July being right around the corner.

The study stated patriotism has fell over the past few years. Some say the pandemic is to blame.

However, with many people vaccinated or having immunity from combating the virus, many Fourth of July celebrations will be taking place.

Here’s a list of the top 8 most patriotic states:

Alaska Montana Virginia North Dakota Oregon Maryland Hawaii Vermont

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 13 indicators of patriotism. They looked at state’s military enlistees, veterans that live in the state, share of adults who voted in 2020 for the presidential election and volunteers per capita.

Hawaii was ranked high among states with the most veterans per capita.

Suzanne Chod with North Central College said being a good national citizen and a good global citizen should be related.

“We live in an inextricably interconnected world. Whether in your own community in the United States, traveling around the United States, or traveling abroad, cultural competency and appreciation and respect for cultures not one’s own should be a priority,” said Chod. “One cannot be a good local and national citizen without being a good global citizen; they go hand-in-hand.”

To read the full study and see where other states landed head to WalletHub’s website.