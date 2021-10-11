How one Kauai woman’s journey through breast cancer made her stronger than ever

HONOLULU (KHON) — From the outside looking in it seemed like Tara Coyote was living a happy, healthy life.

But all of that changed September 2016 when she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

At first Coyote said she decided to try a natural path to heal her breast cancer and it worked for the first 2 & 1/2 years.

But after an unforeseen family event that caused her a lot of stress, Coyote’s diagnosis took a turn for the worse prompting her to move back home to Kauai.

“I was sitting up to sleep for two months and I was walking with a cane because my left hip was breaking,” said Coyote. “I had to face my fear of doing chemotherapy, which I did for nine months.”

Coyote said the cancer moved to her lungs, spine, and even her left hip.

So, she decided to embrace the chemotherapy by shaving her head and fighting the cancer.

Finally, in 2020, her doctors said she finished treatment with amazing results. Her cancer had started to minimize throughout her body.

“It’s been a while since I finished treatment and my cancer continues to shrink throughout my body, my bones are growing back,” said Coyote. “I have the blood of a healthy normal person, so I decided to share my story.”

Coyote wrote her book called “Grace, Grit, and Gratitude: A Cancer Thriver’s Journey”.

In her book, she talks about her journey with breast cancer, chemotherapy, and the natural remedies that helped her on that journey.

“So, I do a plethora of natural remedies I share about in my book,” said Coyote. “I feel like it is really important to have a healthy balance when you are treating cancer for the mind, body and spirit.”

Now she calls herself a cancer thriver instead of survivor and said she wants to educate women that cancer isn’t always a death sentence.

But instead, Coyote said a cancer diagnosis can be a different path taken for a better transformation.

“If someone is on a breast cancer path or any path, I really encourage you to dig deep into the experience and know you are so much stronger than you think you are,” said Coyote. “There are so many of us unfortunately going through it now and to really reach out to community and step up your self care.”

If you live on the island of Kauai, you can find her book at local bookstores. Or you can click here to purchase the book online.